S.C.’s hemp plan gets federal approval

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA – The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved South Carolina’s Hemp Farming State Plan on the same day the application period ended for 2020 hemp farming permits.

Some 350 people applied to farm hemp in South Carolina this year. The South Carolina Department of Agriculture is reviewing the applications and will begin contacting applicants soon. The agency will hold farmer orientations and execute Hemp Farming Program Participation Agreements remotely, with permits released by May 1, 2020.

The State Plan, authorized by the South Carolina General Assembly and the 2018 federal Farm Bill, will end an era of regulatory flux for South Carolina’s hemp industry, bringing the state’s three-year-old Hemp Farming Program into line with other states and establishing more permanent regulations.

The plan means numerous changes for the state’s Hemp Farming Program, including new lab testing methods and stricter adherence to the 0.3% THC threshold that separates hemp from marijuana. It also establishes new reporting and sampling requirements, and mandates that SCDA staff sample every hemp field in the state prior to harvest.