S.C. observes Farmers Market Week Aug. 1-7

COLUMBIA – Show your appreciation for local businesses and South Carolina farmers during this year’s National Farmers Market Week.
“By shopping at a farmers market, you are supporting your neighbors – and what better time than during the abundant summer months for South Carolina produce,” Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers said. “The COVID-19 pandemic showed us that farmers markets are essential businesses, and I’m grateful for the work they do to connect people to farmers and fresh food.”
Farmers markets are an ideal venue for smaller farms to sell food directly to the public, lowering the barrier for people to buy fresh local products. They offer a unique face-to-face experience where consumers can meet the individuals responsible for their food.
American farmers only receive about 14.3 cents of every dollar Americans spend on food, with the rest going to off-farm costs like distribution, marketing and retail. Selling at farmers markets cuts out some of those other costs, allowing farmers to earn more money from what they grow.
Farmers markets also continue to improve food access for underserved communities, helping more people obtain fresh fruits and vegetables. In 2017, $24.4 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits were redeemed at farmers markets across the nation, a 35% increase from five years earlier.
National Farmers Market week runs from Aug. 1 through 7, 2021. In addition to the state’s three State Farmers Markets, you can find a market near you through SCDA's online list of Community-Based Farmers Markets. The South Carolina Association of Farmers Markets also maintains an online directory of farmers markets.
SCDNR limiting staff at state market
COLUMBIA -- Effective July 29, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources' State Farmer's Market Boat Titling and Licensing Office located in West Columbia will be operating with limited staff as a result of the continuing pandemic.
This shortage may result in longer-than-usual wait times for both in-person visitors and those calling over the phone.
SCDNR sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience this closure may cause to our customers. It is a necessary step to protect the health of the public and our staff.
Recreational hunting and fishing licenses, tags, and permits can be purchased online 24/7 at: https://www.dnr.sc.gov/legallicense.html or by calling 1-866-714-3611. Please note that a small convenience fee may be included for online transactions. Licenses and permits can also be purchased at one of more than 500 license vendors located across the state, including big-box retailers and locally-owned sporting goods, hardware, or bait-and-tackle shops.
Boating transactions can be processed by mail. Visit the boat registration and titling page on the SCDNR website for more information, frequently asked questions, downloadable applications and other assistance related to the requirements for registering and titling boats and motors at: https://www.dnr.sc.gov/boating/Titling_and_Registration/index.html