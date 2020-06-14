S.C. farmers lose use of important herbicides

Steve Cole, director of Clemson’s Regulatory Services unit, said licensed applicators who have stocks of the herbicides on hand and aren’t able to use them before the July 31 deadline should contact their dealers and arrange to have them returned to the registrants through their representatives.

A registered herbicide for more than 50 years, dicamba is a common chemical used to control a broad array of crop-choking weeds. It is one of the few herbicides proven to be effective against pigweed, or Palmer amaranth, which can be devastating to cotton and soybean crops.

“A preponderance of cotton and soybean varieties planted in South Carolina are designed to be resistant to dicamba, so this is a very big and difficult change for producers,” Cole said. “The fact that it comes right in the middle of the planting and growing season is like a double whammy. They’ve already got expensive seed in the ground relying on a herbicide that had been previously approved by the EPA but taken away after the court decision.”

Stakes are high. South Carolina farmers planted 335,000 acres of soybeans and 300,000 acres of cotton last year, more than any crop other than corn, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service.