S.C. cotton forecast good for 2021; specialist says year could produce higher yields

Jones said it also is important to spread risks over planting and maturity dates.

Referencing the 2020 season, Jones said 2.3 million acres of cotton were harvested in the Southeast. In South Carolina, farmers harvested 185,000 acres of cotton with an average of 778 pounds of lint per acre.

Leafroll dwarf virus, bacterial blight

John Mueller, Clemson cotton pathologist, talked about diseases and pests, including the cotton leafroll dwarf virus. This disease is transmitted by aphids and overwinters in weeds located around field edges. It was first reported in Alabama in 2017 and found in South Carolina in 2019. It also has been detected in Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Texas.

“We’ve had a pretty extensive project in South Carolina looking for this disease,” Mueller said. “We can find quite a bit of this virus, but it has been at very low incidences in individual fields. The bottom line for us is we’re having a very hard time showing any yield loss due to this virus.”

Virus symptoms vary and include shortened internodes and stunted plants, but the most common symptoms are yellowing and crinkling of the leaves.