Russ Jameson honored as top corn producer
DeKalb awards

The DeKalb Asgrow Best in Field Awards were held on Feb. 26 during the Commodity Classic in San Antonio, Texas.

 Whitney Curtis for Bayer

Orangeburg farmer Russ Jameson earned a first-place state award in the 2019 National Corn Growers Association National Corn Yield Contest.

Jameson is honored as one of the highest corn yield producers in the nation with DeKalb DKC70-27 brand corn, yielding an outstanding 306.34 bushels per acre in the H: Strip-Till, Minimum-Till, Mulch-Till, Ridge-Till Irrigated category.

“It’s truly an honor Russ chooses to partner with the DeKalb brand in the quest for high yields,” said Pete Uitenbroek, DeKalb Asgrow Deltapine brand marketing lead. “It was a tough year, but farmers can choose to have the best foundation possible by planting products with exclusive genetics and consistent performance.”

The NCGA contest, currently in its 55th year, challenges farmers to achieve record-setting yields as part of its search for management practices that can help farmers everywhere. It’s NCGA’s most popular program, with this year’s event producing 7,454 entries.

Jameson was among DeKalb winners recognized at the 2020 Commodity Classic in San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 27-29 with an awards banquet and private concert featuring Drake White.

In the 2019 NCGA yield contest, DeKalb farmers captured eight of the 27 national awards and 182 first through third-place awards at the state level, 31 of which yielded 300 bushels per acre or higher.

