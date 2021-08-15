Retired state vet, Clemson prof awarded Order of the Palmetto

“I’m grateful for my time and experiences at Clemson and the opportunity to meet, work with and serve so many South Carolinians. It has been a great honor to serve our state, and I want to thank everyone who has played a role in my career,” said Parr. “Going from being a pre-vet undergraduate to the South Carolina state veterinarian and director of livestock poultry health has been an amazing journey and the experience of a lifetime.”

His career has been dedicated to service, serving two terms on the Secretary’s Advisory Committee on Animal Health for USDA and the past president of the U.S. Animal Health Association and the Southern Animal Health Association. Parr also served in the AVMA House of Delegates for eight years representing South Carolina and is currently a member of the SCAV Executive Committee.

Parr’s work has been recognized by the South Carolina Association of Veterinarians as Veterinarian of the Year in 2012 and Distinguished Veterinarian of the Year in 2019. He also received the Distinguished Service Award from the S.C. Pork Board in 2015 and 2021 and the Rowland P. Alston Sr. Award for Excellence in Public Relations in 2019. In 2017, he was inducted into the S.C. Dairy Hall of Fame, and in 2020, he was awarded the UGA College of Veterinary Medicine Distinguished Alumni Award.

