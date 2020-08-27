Protecting Edisto Island: Community input sought for cleanup plan for waterways

“Enhancing and safeguarding our water resources is naturally part of our holistic approach to protecting this place that so many love,” Girault said. “Residents and visitors to Edisto Island and Beach spend a great deal of time enjoying our water resources for recreation, employment and as a food resource. The impairment of our waterways is not widely known or understood by our community, so revealing and identifying the problems will be critical in working to remedy our issues.”

“Our hope is that this plan will more definitively identify the reasons our water bodies are impaired or contaminated, and then provide a thorough list of options and avenues we can help institute in order to begin correcting these problems,” he added. “We have been talking about the need for ways to address our water quality for many years, so we could not be more excited to have Clemson leading this study and developing this phase of the plan.”

While the outreach portion of the project will be limited, for the time being, to virtual interactions rather than in-person stakeholder engagement, paper copies of the survey and maps are available for pickup and drop-off at the Edisto Island Open Land Trust office, 547 Highway 174, Edisto Island, SC 29438.