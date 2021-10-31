Productive use of carbon waste: Recycling can boost organic crop production

More Clemson carbon research

In addition to Cutulle, other Clemson researchers also are involved in carbon research. Tom O’Halloran, Marzieh Motallebi and Bo Song from the Clemson Belle W. Baruch Institute of Coastal Ecology and Forest Science are conducting carbon and water cycling research aimed at providing new data and landowner options to restore longleaf pine forests. This research is done in partnership with The Nature Conservancy (TNC), and is supported by a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) and funding from International Paper.

In another study, Clemson graduate student Lucas Clay is working with O’Halloran, Motallebi and Song to educate South Carolina forest landowners about carbon credits and how these credits can be sold in different offset markets. Active forest management that maximizes carbon sequestration through thinning, prescribed fire and uneven-aged harvesting are typical activities allowed under improved forest management protocols for carbon credit generation. These types of forest management activities and conservation can provide South Carolina landowners with an additional or primary income stream when the credits are sold to the carbon market.