Pride in the peaches: Clemson, Georgia cooperate to help important fruit crop

“A lot of issues peach producers have in terms of insects span both states — and often the work we do in one state affects growers in both states,” Blaauw said. “In a lot of ways, it just makes sense to have someone in this joint position.”

Blaauw works closely with pathologists and horticulturists from both colleges, as well as UGA and Clemson Cooperative Extension Service agents and peach producers in both states. This season, Blaauw has collaborated with Clemson plant pathologist Guido Schnabel and horticulturist Juan Carlos Melgar to investigate how various mulching techniques can impact soil health and the subsequent impacts on tree health, trees diseases and insect pests. Blaauw and Schnabel also researched how using horticultural oil to manage San Jose scale can be incorporated into the current disease management program for peaches.

“Many issues in peach production come from growing on the same soil over and over,” Melgar said. “In states where there is a long history of growing peaches, it is becoming harder and harder to grow peaches because of insect and disease issues attacking the tree and the fruit.”