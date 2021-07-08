Prestage Farms planning 292 new jobs in Kershaw County

COLUMBIA – Prestage Farms of South Carolina LLC, a division of Prestage Farms, on Thursday announced plans to construct a new processing facility in Kershaw County. The $150 million investment will create 292 new jobs.

Founded in 1983, Prestage Farms is a family-owned, family-led producer of quality pork and poultry products. With facilities in seven states and more than 2,700 employees, Prestage Farms has operated in South Carolina since 1994.

The new facility, located at the Governor’s Hill Industrial Park in Camden, will be the company’s second facility in the county. The new operations will process poultry products using state-of-the-art technology and high levels of automation. The facility will utilize technologies that will increase sanitation and the shelf life of products.

The facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. Hiring is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Prestage Farms of South Carolina, LLC team should visit readySC for more information.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The Council also awarded Kershaw County a $1.2 million Set-Aside Fund grant to assist with related project costs.