Pesticide certification renewal deadline and testing postponed due to COVID-19

CLEMSON -- State officials have adopted an emergency regulation that will give pesticide applicators in South Carolina the opportunity to extend renewal of their operating licenses until the end of the year.

The Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR), a state regulatory agency and part of Clemson University Public Service and Agriculture, made the postponement in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and issued new guidelines for testing, certification and licensure of commercial, non-commercial or private applicators of regulated pesticides.

All S.C. pesticide applicators who were licensed as of Dec. 31, 2019 but have not already renewed as of April 1, 2020, will have their licenses extended through Dec. 31, 2020 if they meet specific requirements.

Applicators must:

• Complete a Clemson DPR-approved, on-line, two-hour training program during the year.

• Pay the annual license fee as required by law.

• Be subject to a pesticide applicator inspection.