Parris receives Clemson’s Distinguished Service Award

John W. Parris, a nationally recognized agriculturalist and conservation visionary of Columbia, has received the Clemson Alumni Association’s highest honor, the Distinguished Service Award.

Parris graduated from Clemson in 1958 with a bachelor of science in agricultural education. He began his professional career as an agriscience and technology teacher for eight years in Chester and Anderson counties.

In 1966, Parris became associate director of the SC Soil and Water Conservation Commission. Then in 1972, he was promoted to executive director of the agency that had become the S.C. Land Resources Commission.

Parris introduced drip irrigation and conservation tillage technology to South Carolina farmers and other agriculturalists. He successfully promoted major natural resource legislation. His leadership directly led to South Carolina’s stormwater and sediment-control legislation that was the most progressive legislation of any state and served as a precedent for how states can work to protect the environment, according to Dr. John Hayes, a former professor of agricultural and biological engineering at Clemson University.

Upon retirement from the Land Resources Agency, Parris was interim director of Clemson’s Sandhill Research and Education Center for a few years. He then served as state director of public affairs for agricultural education for 15 years until his 75th birthday.

Parris received a number of other prestigious awards, including being named Man of the Year in Agriculture by “PROGRESSIVE FARMER” magazine, the National Professional Conservationist by the National Association of Conservation Districts, the VIP Award by the National FFA Organization and the Order of the Palmetto.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0