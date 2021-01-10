Pandemic proves to be boon for S.C. dairy farm

"Raw milk is just as clean as what's in the store, and it's not pasteurized which means all the live enzymes that the cow put in there and all the vitamins that she put in there is still there because it wasn't heated and all of it killed," Peeler said. "That's what helps you digest your food. I have had several people who had to give up drinking milk because they could not drink the stuff in the store but have no problem drinking the raw milk."

Social distancing

Many modern industries forced workers into tight spaces to increase productivity and lessen overhead costs.

That's never been the case on a farm, Peeler said.

"I don't know that the pandemic has really — I can't say for the row croppers — but as far as the labor involved, it's still pretty much the same ol' same ol'," he said. "When you're out in the field in the summertime harvesting hay, you're on a tractor by yourself anyway. You're social distancing whether it's 2019, 2020 or 2021 – you don't have a lot of people around you."

His family has stayed healthy throughout the pandemic, Peeler said, and continued to work its regular schedule on the farm. The same has held true for most farms in Anderson County, according to 4H agent Sam Quinney.