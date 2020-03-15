Orangegburg Clemson Extension agent completes farm-management program

Jonathan Croft, agriculture extension agent of Clemson Cooperative Extension in Orangeburg, recently completed the Executive Farm Management program at North Carolina State University.

Participants focus on all aspects of management needed to successfully manage today’s large, family-owned operations across the Southeast. The 12-day program is delivered over six weeks in three locations: Savannah, Georgia; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Charleston.

EFM is in its third year and is offered by N.C. State’s Cooperative Extension Service and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and its partners: N.C. State’s Poole College of Management, Clemson Cooperative Extension, East Carolina University’s College of Business and University of Georgia Cooperative Extension.

All participants are put into teams on the first day of the program and work within their teams throughout the duration. The program implements a fictional but fact-based case study to teach the 30-plus management tools emphasized during the program, allowing the opportunity for the participants to practice applying these tools and ensuring that when they return to their operations, they have both the confidence and competence to apply them.

