Orangeburg farmer wins corn yield contest

Orangeburg farmer Russ Jameson earned a first-place state award in the 2021 National Corn Growers Association National Corn Yield Contest.

Jameson is one of the highest corn yield producers in the nation with DEKALB DKC63-91 brand corn, yielding an outstanding 309 bushels per acre in the Strip-Till, Minimum-Till, Mulch-Till, Ridge-Till Irrigated category.

“These folks make farming look easy, but it’s far from it,” said Dipal Chaudhari, DEKALB Asgrow Deltapine brand lead. “A lot goes into these outstanding yields -- Mother Nature, innovative technology, research, trial and error and lots of hard work. In this challenging industry, we are proud to partner with these farmers to help them produce high yields and reach their goals.”

The 57th NCGA contest continues to challenge farmers to achieve record-setting yields and improve agricultural management practices for a more sustainable future. Farmers who planted DEKALB corn captured the most national placement awards (15 of 27), as well as 190 state level awards, 77 of which yielded 300 BU/A or higher.

DEKALB products provide the latest exclusive genetics from Bayer’s robust global breeding engine and product testing network to help drive consistent performance potential.

