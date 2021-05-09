Orangeburg farmer gets 1st place for corn yields

Orangeburg farmer Russ Jameson earned a first-place state award in the 2020 National Corn Growers Association National Corn Yield Contest.

He is among the highest corn yield producers in the nation. Jameson placed with DEKALB DKC70-27 brand corn yielding an outstanding 307 bushels per acre in the Strip-Till, Minimum-Till, Mulch-Till, Ridge-Till Irrigated category.

“It’s amazing to see the hard work, time and innovation these farmers put into their operations to grow high-yielding corn,” said Kathleen McKittrick, DEKALB brand manager. “The DEKALB brand is proud to help farmers increase performance potential and reach their yield goals with exclusive genetics.”

The 56th NCGA contest continues to challenge farmers to achieve record-setting yields with improved management practices that can help farmers everywhere. It’s NCGA’s most popular program with this year’s event producing 7,869 entries.

In the 2020 NCGA yield contest, DEKALB farmers captured 10 of the 27 national awards and 156 first through third place awards at the state level, 55 of which yielded 300 bushels per acre or higher.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0