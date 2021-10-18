Orangeburg County Fair announces 4-H competition winners

Poultry

The 4-H Youth Show Poultry at the 150th Orangeburg County Fair was held Oct. 9. Fifteen youth showed their best chickens and demonstrated their skill as showmen. Dr. Michelle Hall, Ph.D., Clemson poultry specialist, watched and questioned each youth about food, anatomy and origin of their chosen breed of chicken. Awards were as follows: Senior Grand Champion, Jacob Owens from Orangeburg County; Senior Reserve Champion, Alayna Weilnau from Bamberg County; Junior Grand Champion, Blake Proffit from Clarendon County; Junior Reserve Champion, Emma Gifford from Clarendon County; Cloverleaf Grand Champion, Thomas Timms from Fairfield County; Cloverleaf Reserve Champion, Macy Davis from Chesterfield County; Cloverbud first place, Titus Timms, and second place Catie Timms, both from Fairfield County.