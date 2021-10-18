Orangeburg County Fair announces 4-H competition winners

The Orangeburg County Fair announced the 2021 winners in several 4-H competitions:
Poultry
The 4-H Youth Show Poultry at the 150th Orangeburg County Fair was held Oct. 9. Fifteen youth showed their best chickens and demonstrated their skill as showmen. Dr. Michelle Hall, Ph.D., Clemson poultry specialist, watched and questioned each youth about food, anatomy and origin of their chosen breed of chicken. Awards were as follows: Senior Grand Champion, Jacob Owens from Orangeburg County; Senior Reserve Champion, Alayna Weilnau from Bamberg County; Junior Grand Champion, Blake Proffit from Clarendon County; Junior Reserve Champion, Emma Gifford from Clarendon County; Cloverleaf Grand Champion, Thomas Timms from Fairfield County; Cloverleaf Reserve Champion, Macy Davis from Chesterfield County; Cloverbud first place, Titus Timms, and second place Catie Timms, both from Fairfield County.
Livestock
Winners are Ellie Harman, Senior Showmanship; Scott Sell, judge; Breanna Black, Junior Showmanship; Easton Fehr, Reserve Grand Champion Heifer; Ellie Harman, Grand Champion Heifer; Lyle Fulmer, Grand Champion; Sierra Tinsley, Reserve Grand Champion and Senior Showmanship.
Goats
Aaliyah Garcia won grand champion SC4ME Wether class; Brooke Alcorn won reserve champion SC4ME Wether class; Aaliyah Garcia won grand champion open Wether market class; Katie Coggins won reserve champion open Wether market class; Aaliyah Garcia won both grand and reserve champion for Doe classes.
Swine
101 Junior Showmanship
1. Paige Ulmer
2. Garrett Harwell
3. Lawson Weilnau
4. Hampton Jowers
5. Reace Hutto
102 Showmanship Senior Division
1. Trey Haddon
2. Caitlyn Krout
3. Allie Trotter
4. Cordell Swygert
5. Alayna Weilnau
103 (N/A)
104 Class A
1. Trey Haddon
2. Jackson Sweatman
3. Allie Trotter
4. Alayna Weilnau
5. Garrett Harwell
105 Class B
1. Allie Trotter
2. Jackson Sweatman
3. Cailtyn Krout
4. Cordell Swygert
5. Garrett Harwell
Grand Champion Market Hog was Trey Haddon. Reserve Champion Market Hog was Allie Trotter.
Class 107 Junior Project Book
1. Lawson Weilnau
2. Hampton
3. Paige Ulmer
4. Reace Hutto
5. Savannah Wiggins
6. Garrett Harwell
Class 108 Senior Project Book
1. Alayna Weilnau
2. Tabitha Swygert
3. Trey Haddon
4. Allie Trotter
5. Caitlyn Krout
6. Hannah Mosley
7. Jason Connors
8. Cordell Swygert
9. Savanna Stevenson
Overall (Project Book and Showmanship)
109 Overall-Junior, Lawson Weilnau
110 Overall-Senior, Trey Haddon