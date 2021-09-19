Optimizing liquid fertilizers: New tool aids in mixing for irrigation systems

Farmers using the Clemson University Center Pivot and Drip Fertigation web-based calculators now have another tool to help them optimize liquid fertilizers used to feed crops through irrigation systems.

The Liquid Fertilizer Solution Calculator app is designed to help agricultural producers calculate nutrient composition and density of liquid fertilizers when mixing their own liquid solutions from water-soluble fertilizers to fertilize crops, or fertigate, through irrigation systems.

Kendall Kirk, a Clemson precision agriculture engineer housed at the Edisto Research and Education Center in Blackville said the app is user-friendly and can be accessed anywhere internet is available on smartphones, tablets and computers, as well as other devices that have internet capabilities.

“Convenience is what we had in mind when we developed these calculators,” Kirk said.

Released in late 2020, the Center Pivot Fertigation Calculator is designed to help producers make more precise fertilizer applications by assisting in calculating liquid fertilizer flow rate and injection pump settings needed to fertigate through a center pivot irrigation system. The Clemson Drip Fertigation Calculator is designed to help South Carolina vegetable producers make more precise fertilizer applications through drip irrigation systems.