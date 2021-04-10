Operating an agribusiness in S.C.? Check to see if you qualify for these tax credits

If you operate an agribusiness in South Carolina and want to save money on your tax bill this year, the South Carolina Department of Revenue wants you to know about tax credits that may help.

Some South Carolina tax credits related to agribusinesses are nonrefundable, meaning they cannot reduce your tax liability below zero, while other credits are refundable. Each of the credits apply to specific circumstances. Review the facts in your situation to see if any of the credits detailed below apply.

Nonrefundable credits

• Drip/Trickle Irrigation Systems Credit: Taxpayers who buy and install conservation tillage equipment, a drip/trickle irrigation system, or dual purpose combination truck and crane equipment are eligible. Credits are limited to 25% of expenses and cannot exceed $2,500 in each of the three categories. Credits can carry forward for five years. Use form TC-1 to claim the credit.