Ocean health: Research, teaching and outreach in S.C. play key roles

One mechanism phages use to alter the metabolic state of their host is through auxiliary metabolic genes. Sulfur is an essential nutrient to all forms of life, including bacteria. In normal marine ecosystems, the bacterial proteins transform sulfate to sulfide or vice versa and produce energy. When a virus has copies of that gene, it will make additional energy when it replicates.

“The virus will replicate faster and lyse the bacteria faster,” Campbell said. “It completes the loop faster.”

Campbell and her collaborators discovered auxiliary metabolic genes associated with sulfur cycling in many viruses that infect bacterial host cells. They identified 191 phages in 12 environments that encoded auxiliary metabolic genes for the oxidation of sulfur and thiosulfate.

“Until now, we didn’t know why these phages picked up these extra genes. We didn’t know the purpose of the genes,” Campbell said. “Now we know they create more energy in the ocean ecosystem.”

The findings, published in the journal Nature Communications, could shift scientists’ views of the importance of viruses in aquatic ecosystems. The article is titled “Ecology of inorganic sulfur auxiliary metabolism in widespread bacteriophages.”