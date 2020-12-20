Next wave of hemp: S.C. State 1890 out front to boost emerging market

In an effort to educate and champion the hemp industry’s growing impact in the state, South Carolina State University 1890 Research & Extension held the Next Wave of Hemp webinar on Dec. 3.
In partnership with Charleston-based BrightMa Farms, S.C. State 1890 hosted the two-hour webinar via WebEx, an online web conferencing platform. More than 160 viewers tuned in to gain insight from industry leaders on how South Carolina builds an industrial supply chain and infrastructure for a green future through the three I’s: innovation, industry and infrastructure. Panelists provided their expertise in banking, research and development, the hemp industry and the agricultural sector.
“Let's change the narrative and write the next wave of hemp story in this emerging market,” said Harold Singletary, CEO of BrightMa Farms, during the online event.
Hemp was legalized in South Carolina following the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (2018 Farm Bill) which removed the crop and its derivatives from the definition of marijuana under the Controlled Substances Act.
Both hemp and marijuana stem from the same plant species, Cannabis sativa; however, they differ in concentrations of THC. Federal and South Carolina laws define hemp as any part of the plant with a THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3%. Anything above that percentage is considered marijuana and is illegal in the state.
In order to strengthen and expand knowledge of the industry, representatives from the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, BrightMa Farms, Clemson Extension and the U.S. Department of Agriculture discussed various procedures, regulations and federal assistance programs that contribute to the advancement of the industry.
Vanessa Elsalah, hemp program coordinator for South Carolina Department of Agriculture, provided information on the hemp processing permit needed for growers to process and possess hemp plant materials in the state. Farmers must complete the $100 non-refundable application fee before committing to the $3,000 permit fee.
USDA and 1890 liaison Travis Johnson discussed crop insurance and informed participants of the federal assistance program requirements available.
Kelly Flynn, emerging crops program coordinator at Clemson University, wrapped up the industry segment by providing key factors for industry drivers to consider in order to develop and secure the advancement of hemp.
In line with the industry’s growth, researchers at Clemson University found that in order to create structure and balance, industry leaders must utilize partnerships with other land-grant institutions and researchers, set realistic profitability expectations and study the most relevant information that pertains to the industry.
“New agricultural industries create opportunities for farmers within the region,” Flynn said. “This leads to regional production, which creates jobs and a more secure economy.”
In the second segment, innovation, guests heard from industry experts about potential research and development enterprises for industrial hemp.
According to Singletary, on an annual basis, one acre of hemp will produce as much fiber as two to three acres of cotton and as much paper as two to four acres of trees.
Founding member of the U.S. Hemp Growers Association Michael Bowman touched on the massive power and beneficial factors of one of the state’s leading emerging crops.
“Industrial hemp is known to have over 50,000 different uses,” Bowman said.
Hemp is used for many commercial and industrial products such as food, paper, textiles, plastics, insulation, oils, cosmetics, fibers and biofuels.
According to Dr. Louis Whitesides, vice president and executive director for the S.C. State 1890 Program, the industrial hemp industry is growing in the state and ag professionals anticipate it will contribute to a multibillion agribusiness industry. He discussed hemp’s potential as a biofuel alternative and the significance of its fiber in transportation products.
“Hemp has replaced metal and plastic components in your car, and is less expensive to produce,” Whitesides said. “Considering that hemp fibers are less expensive to manufacture, companies such as BMW, Audi and Volkswagen are already including hemp materials in their cars.”
As for infrastructure, Melissa Christy of Optus Bank spoke on the hemp industry from a financial standpoint. “We know hemp,” she said, acknowledging Optus Bank as the first in the state to successfully finance hemp production.
BlueWater GreenBridge LLC offered solutions for farmers in the hemp supply chain and provided information on how farmers are compensated within the supply chain.
To watch the webinar, visit bit.ly/hemp_webinar_video. To learn more about S.C. State University 1890 Research & Extension’s ventures in industrial hemp, contact Dr. Louis Whitesides at lwhitesides@scsu.edu. To inquire about the webinar, send questions to scstate1890@scsu.edu.
