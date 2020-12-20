Next wave of hemp: S.C. State 1890 out front to boost emerging market

In an effort to educate and champion the hemp industry’s growing impact in the state, South Carolina State University 1890 Research & Extension held the Next Wave of Hemp webinar on Dec. 3.

In partnership with Charleston-based BrightMa Farms, S.C. State 1890 hosted the two-hour webinar via WebEx, an online web conferencing platform. More than 160 viewers tuned in to gain insight from industry leaders on how South Carolina builds an industrial supply chain and infrastructure for a green future through the three I’s: innovation, industry and infrastructure. Panelists provided their expertise in banking, research and development, the hemp industry and the agricultural sector.

“Let's change the narrative and write the next wave of hemp story in this emerging market,” said Harold Singletary, CEO of BrightMa Farms, during the online event.

Hemp was legalized in South Carolina following the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (2018 Farm Bill) which removed the crop and its derivatives from the definition of marijuana under the Controlled Substances Act.