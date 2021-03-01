Neault named state vet, Livestock-Poultry Health director

Michael J. Neault, DVM, has been named South Carolina’s next state veterinarian and director of Clemson University Livestock-Poultry Health.

Neault comes to Clemson from the North Carolina Department of Agricultural and Consumer Services, where he has served as the state’s Director of Livestock Animal Health Programs since 2015. Previously he served as Emergency Programs Manager for the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Animal Industry Division. His work in Michigan included time as Animal Disease and Traceability Coordinator and Poultry Programs Manager.

Neault will begin in April and replace current state veterinarian and LPH director Boyd Parr upon his retirement at the end of June after 17 years at Clemson.

“Dr. Parr has been the steady and visionary leader of a regulatory agency that has been successful in helping the South Carolina animal agriculture industry navigate through natural disasters, animal diseases and countless other challenges. While he will be sorely missed, we are extremely excited that Dr. Neault has agreed to become our next state veterinarian and LPH director. He brings all the necessary experience to the job, and I have no doubt that LPH will continue its excellence under his direction,” said George Askew, vice-president of Clemson Public Service and Agriculture (PSA).