'Murder Hornet' hysteria: 'About zero chance' of invasive insect being S.C. problem

CLEMSON – A two-inch-long insect found dead six months ago on the other side of our continent has become the media’s latest cause celebre. But among the scientists who deal with invasive pests, the bigger problem isn’t the hornet, it’s the hysteria.

“The chances that Asian Giant Hornets (dubbed the 'Murder Hornet') are in South Carolina are about zero,” said Eric Benson, a Clemson University Extension entomologist and professor emeritus. “The chances that they will arrive and establish themselves in our state anytime soon are also close to zero. And even if they do come here one day, we will be fine. There are far more dangerous things in our state to worry about.”

That hasn’t stopped phones from ringing off the hooks for officials like Brad Cavin, the chief apiary inspector for the Department of Plant Industry, a state regulatory program based at Clemson.

“Especially in the middle of the COVID-19 situation, when people are already antsy, a bunch of scary talk about an invasive species naturally will make them nervous,” Cavin said. “But right now this hornet is approximately 3,000 miles from South Carolina. The only confirmations we have in North America are from Washington State near the Canadian border in December 2019 and from Vancouver, British Columbia, in August 2019.”