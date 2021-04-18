More S.C. corn, soybeans: Acreage could be up if prices remain high

“We do have some options when it comes to nematicides,” he said, “But first, get out and sample your fields to make sure you have a nematode problem and then we’ll devise a strategy to deal with it.”

Foliar disease is another issue on corn. Mueller said early season problems with Physoderma brown spot and stalk rot have been seen in recent years. Avoiding continuously planting corn in the same field will help control this disease. Farmers who use a fungicide to control Physoderma brown spot and stalk rot must apply it early in the growing season, preferably in-furrow, at-planting. Applying a fungicide just before tasseling will be too late to control Physoderma brown spot. Other foliar diseases include: Northern Corn Leaf Spot, Gray Leaf Spot, Northern Corn Leaf Blight, Southern Corn Leaf Blight, Common Rust and Southern Rust. Resistance varieties are available to several of these diseases and should be the first control option. Mueller says to check the varieties you want to buy to be sure they have resistance.

In a discussion on fertility, Bhupinder Farmaha, Clemson soil nutrient management specialist from the Edisto REC, said nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium are important elements for corn and soybeans.

“We must keep in mind that we do need to have a good fertility program to raise high-yielding crops for both corn and beans,” Farmaha said.