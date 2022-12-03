Monday is deadline to vote on FSA county committee

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has mailed ballots for the Farm Service Agency county committee elections to eligible farmers and ranchers across the country. To be counted, ballots must be returned to the Orangeburg County FSA office or postmarked by Dec. 5.

“FSA county committee members provide valuable knowledge and judgment as decisions are made about the services we provide, including disaster and safety-net programs,” said CED Jody Carter, county executive director for Orangeburg County. “Please take a few minutes to review your ballot and make your selection prior to the Dec. 5 deadline.”

Each committee has from three to 11 elected members who serve three-year terms of office, and at least one seat is up for election each year for a certain Local Administrative Area.

Newly elected committee members will take office Jan. 1, 2023. Orangeburg County committee members help FSA make important decisions on its commodity support programs, conservation programs, indemnity and disaster programs, and emergency programs and eligibility.

The nominees up for election in LAA 3, which includes Elloree, Eutawville, Eutaw Springs, Holly Hill, Providence, Santee and Wells in Orangeburg County, are Richard Barry Hutto and James Ulmer III.

Hutto is nominated to serve as a committee member for a three-year term. He resides in the Providence community and produces crops such as corn, cotton, soybeans, wheat, peanuts and oats. He previously raised hogs and cows in the past. Hutto has been farming for over 46 years, beginning in 1976 at a young age.

Hutto is an active member of the Orangeburg Farm Bureau, of which he is a past president.

Ulmer has also been nominated to serve as a committee member for a three-year term. He resides in the Four Holes Community and produces vegetables and industrial hemp. He has been farming for over 42 years, having begun on his family farm.

Ulmer is an active member of the Orangeburg County Young Farmers, in which he serves as an adviser and a member of the SC Agricultural Advocates Committee. He previously served six years with USDA, three years as regional coordinator of agricultural education. He served six years with Clemson University Extension Service and retired as agricultural educator from Lake Marion High School Technology Center in Santee.

Producers must participate or cooperate in an FSA program to be eligible to vote in the county committee election. A cooperating producer is someone who has provided information about their farming or ranching operation but may not have applied or received FSA program benefits.

Also, for county committee elections, producers who are not of legal voting age, but supervise and conduct the farming operations of an entire farm, are eligible to vote.

Producers can find out if their LAA is up for election and if they are eligible to vote by contacting the local FSA county office. Eligible voters who do not receive a ballot in the mail can request one from their local FSA county office. Visit fsa.usda.gov/elections for more information.