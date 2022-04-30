Mercedes-Benz Vans celebrates first renewable natural gas project in S.C.

CHARLESTON -- Mercedes-Benz Vans is committed to building solutions that enrich people’s lives while protecting the environment with sustainable solutions that either reduce or mitigate any environmental impacts.

The MBV Charleston plant recently celebrated being the site of the first renewable natural gas (RNG) project in South Carolina by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Gov. Henry McMaster.

MBV utilizes RNG throughout its Charleston plant for various processes like maintaining building temperature and humidity levels as well as in the operations of its paint shop, completed during the 2018 expansion, to heat and maintain the temperature of water used. The consumption of the water at specific, pre-defined temperatures is important for the effectiveness of processes within the paint shop. With the use of renewable natural gas, MBV is making a big impact in reducing their environmental footprint while displacing the need for fossil natural gas.

“At MBV Charleston, sustainability is a core pillar of our plant strategy,” said. Axel Bense, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Vans. “WE are proud to continue making strides towards our goal of producing vans in a sustainable manner and becoming CO2 neutral. Not only are we the first RNG project in the state of South Carolina, but we are also the first plant in Mercedes-Benz AG to utilize RNG.”

