McMaster signs bill creating Governor’s School for Ag
McMaster signs bill creating Governor’s School for Ag

Administrative building

The administration building, like many other things on the John de la Howe School campus, will serve a new purpose as classrooms for general education subjects.

 ELIZABETH WOOD, SOUTH CAROLINA FARMER

COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for S. 613, which creates the Governor’s School for Agriculture at John De La Howe in McCormick.

The school -- the first of its kind in the country -- is a public residential high school that provides an agriculture education program for students in grades 10 through 12.

“The creation of the Governor’s School for Agriculture will go a long way in shaping the future of South Carolina’s superior agriculture industry,” McMaster said. "This investment will not only facilitate unprecedented opportunities for our young people but will provide one of our state’s most important industries with a highly skilled workforce for generations to come.”

The school sits on 1,310 acres of forest and farmland, allowing students to receive hands-on training in the fields of agribusiness, forestry, equipment operation, land management, food science and more. The mission of the school is to provide a quality agricultural education that will enable its students to be the state’s future leaders in agribusiness, business and education.

“As a live-in learning laboratory, the Governor’s School for Agriculture at John De La Howe will nurture students' commitment to agriculture, ensuring a strong future for agribusiness in our state,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers. “Agribusiness is South Carolina’s No. 1 industry, with a $46.2 million annual economic impact. I’m excited to see how the young people at John De La Howe can help push South Carolina forward.”

The Governor’s School for Agriculture is South Carolina’s third governor’s school, joining the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities, and the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics.

“By passing this legislation and creating South Carolina’s third governor’s school, we’ve sent a message to our children that it’s never too late to be what you could have been and it’s never too early to start,” said Sen. Gerald Malloy, chief sponsor of the bill. “The seeds that will be planted from this school are the seeds that you’ll see later on as leaders here in our great state.”

The bill also creates a Development Office for the Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics, located in Hartsville. The Development Office will raise support for an endowment fund.

John de la Howe's visision

More than 100 years before McCormick County became incorporated, French physician John de la Howe landed in Charleston. He moved to the Upcountry after about seven years in Charleston, where he settled in the New Bordeaux community in 1780.

During his lifetime, de la Howe acquired thousands of acres between Long Cane Creek and Little River, and he laid the groundwork for a school devoted to the advancement of agriculture in South Carolina.

Today, John de la Howe’s vision in the late 1700s to have a school to teach boys and girls about agriculture is getting new life. His will, executed in 1796 — just eight years after South Carolina earned statehood — is the oldest active serving will in South Carolina. In it, he left Lethe Plantation to be used as an agricultural seminary for 12 poor boys and 12 poor girls. The boys would learn about farming and agriculture important to the state, while the girls would learn home economics.

Lethe Agricultural Seminary wasn’t officially opened to students until 1832 by the South Carolina Agricultural Society. It closed for a few years during the Civil War and Reconstruction, then was renamed John de la Howe School in 1918. The school continued to serve underprivileged students through the Great Depression and for years after that.

In the early 1990s, the state transitioned the purpose of John de la Howe to an alternative school for troubled students, deviating from the intentions of de la Howe’s will. It remained an alternative school until 2017 when it was temporarily closed. Then a feasibility study brought new hope.

According to the study, “A successful school of agriculture can be founded at John de la Howe. With some changes and modifications, it could be put into initial operation within existing resources ... this would be a unique school in that the instructional program would be geared to support the agricultural mission.”

From S.C. Farmer magazine

