McMaster signs bill creating Governor’s School for Ag

COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for S. 613, which creates the Governor’s School for Agriculture at John De La Howe in McCormick.

The school -- the first of its kind in the country -- is a public residential high school that provides an agriculture education program for students in grades 10 through 12.

“The creation of the Governor’s School for Agriculture will go a long way in shaping the future of South Carolina’s superior agriculture industry,” McMaster said. "This investment will not only facilitate unprecedented opportunities for our young people but will provide one of our state’s most important industries with a highly skilled workforce for generations to come.”

The school sits on 1,310 acres of forest and farmland, allowing students to receive hands-on training in the fields of agribusiness, forestry, equipment operation, land management, food science and more. The mission of the school is to provide a quality agricultural education that will enable its students to be the state’s future leaders in agribusiness, business and education.