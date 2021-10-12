McMaster hears Upstate farmers' concerns

CHESNEE -- Farming is South Carolina’s number one industry. However, for many farmers, population growth is leading to loss of land.

Gov. Henry McMaster and Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers addressed such issues at a forum in the Upstate Monday.

According to a report by Sophia Radebaugh of WSPA-TV, the governor spent the afternoon checking out local produce and speaking with the people who grow it, talking about problems the agriculture community has been facing.

South Carolina has 25,000 farms with more than 4-1/2 million acres of farmland.

“Agriculture is the only industry that is an absolute necessity of life,” farmer in Greenville County Jason Wright told WSPA.

Farmers in the Upstate are concerned that their land will be become scarce because of excessive development.

Wright said, “We give up all our land to build anything on it. Homes, industry or whatever, and then we’ll be at the mercy of someone else for our existence because we have to have food.”

McMaster said, “What we have to do is sit here and think about what we can do to make it better.”