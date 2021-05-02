Marshall Dantzler named to USDA Stat Service Hall of Fame

During his tenure in Field Operations, Dantzler provided key leadership in the modernization of field offices as he orchestrated and facilitated the installation of systems furniture and local area networks. He envisioned and set up the first NASS Regional Data Collection Centers and conceived and established the first Administrative Service Center.

Everywhere he went, Dantzler left a positive image and impression of NASS. He had an innate ability to bring people together – not tell them what to do but lead them toward a shared vision. Walking in the halls of the South Building at USDA’s headquarters in Washington, Dantzler called everyone by name, remembered spouses’ and children’s names and had a joke or memory to share. Every retirement, award ceremony, or birthday, he always made time and was sure to attend. He made a point to recognize the value and contribution of everyone in the organization. To know Dantzler was to know NASS.