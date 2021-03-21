Mankind’s amazing longtime provider: The nimble, curious, highly intelligent goat

February, Jason says, is his least and most favorite time of the year. “That’s when baby goats start being born. As a veteran, I have had many long nights, but I never remember staying awake for over 24 hours being so hard."

It’s hard and it’s a crucial time. “When the goats go into labor, they can occasionally have difficulties and need a helping hand to ensure their or their babies’ survival. If we know one is close, we move her to the barn and watch for her to begin pushing. It’s often around 2 to 3 a.m. that I have to get dressed and run out to make sure everything goes smoothly, clean the babies, milk the mother and feed the babies.”

After kidding, the mother gets a bucket of feed and takes a nice long nap. “She remains in the barn for three days while she’s milked three times a day and the colostrum fed to the babies. After this, she joins the herd in the woods and begins the daily routine of getting milked every 12 hours. The milking routine goes on for ten months and then she is dried off for two months.

“The babies are bottle fed for eight weeks,” Jason said, “and it’s amazing to watch them grow. Some are retained and the rest are sold to other dairy goat herds or for pets to approved families.”