Mankind’s amazing longtime provider: The nimble, curious, highly intelligent goat

South Carolina is blessed to have goat farms that provide meat, milk and cheese. I travel many a South Carolina back road and along some I see goats frolicking in green fields, gamboling about on legs like pogo sticks. Goats send me down memory lane. Frisky and fun, they caper and dance through my recollections of childhood.
Memory One — Many an old-timer recalls the Goat Man. Charles “Ches” McCartney looked like an Old Testament prophet with his long grey beard. He traveled the South in a rickety wagon pulled by a team of goats. An itinerant preacher, the Goat Man rarely bathed.
“The goats have taught me a lot,” McCartney said. “They don’t, for example, care how I smell or how I look.”
He was fond of saying, “Everybody’s a goat; they just don’t know it.”
Memory Two — My grandfather brought goats into my life when I was a cane-pole fishing boy. On his farm with a dozen ponds, he raised white-faced cattle and grew light green watermelons run over with dark green, zigzagged stripes, and he raised goats, white and black-and-white ones.
Granddad loved his goats but he loved goat barbecue even more. Though he’s been gone half a century, I see him now chopping meat with a hatchet on a thick oak table. Each chop cut slightly past and across the last, yielding a fine crosshatched layer of BBQ.
Granddad knew a good thing when he saw it. Goat meat’s incredibly healthy. Though a red meat, it has less fat and cholesterol than beef, pork or chicken. It’s low in calories but high in protein. Worldwide, more people eat goat than chicken or beef and more people drink goat milk than cow milk.
Goats have long sustained mankind. Wild goats were among the first animals man to be domesticated. Some 9,000 years ago men herded them, and today is no different. The Willis Family Farm in Fountain Inn and Goat Daddy’s in Elgin continue mankind’s relationship with goats.
Willis Family Farm
Willis Family Farms specializes in beef cattle, horse-quality hay, livestock feed and market goats. “Our farm is family run in the Greenpond Community of Fountain Inn,” said Ellington Willis. “We run Willis Farm Supply as well as a 350-head cattle herd.”
The farm’s path to goats began six years ago when the Willis’ daughter, Bradleann, got involved in a 4-H Meat Goat Project.
“That led us to adding meat goats to the farm,” Ellington said. “Currently, my daughter and I mainly run the goat part.”
Willis Farm has 50 breeding does and three bucks, all Boer or Boer-cross.
“Our goats are raised first as market show goats for children on the East Coast,” Ellington said. “The wethers can be shown for one year, then sold for slaughter. Does are sold for both breeding replacements and show animals. The show market and slaughter market offer a dual purpose for the animals and thus a more marketable product.”
Founding Willis Farms created an opportunity to instill values and family history.
“Our operation started as a way to teach our daughter the importance of work ethic and the importance of the livestock industry,” Ellington said. “My husband and I were raised in the livestock industry, and we wanted Bradleann to learn the values of hard work, as well as the competitive drive needed for long-term success in life.”
Bradleann and Ellington are busy.
“Before school starts, she waters and finishes up anything I was unable to do before work,” said Ellington, who works for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“Our day starts early. I get up early and feed and go to work. This past year, we enrolled Bradleann in a virtual charter school so she’s home with school. Once I’m home, the rest of the day is spent feeding, doctoring, deworming, vaccinating and whatever needs to be done. We kid out in January every year. The kids are weaned at eight weeks.”
During kidding season, the work goes on full speed ahead. “Bradleann stays up until midnight, then I take the early morning shift before work, watching the does and helping get babies nursing.”
For a month, Bradleann and Ellington endure long tiring hours but their team effort gets things done.
“Once the babies are on the ground, we focus on getting them to eat, dehorning, castration and so forth, and then getting them marketed.”
During show season, Ellington trains the kids in the evenings to prepare them for showing.
“We have “goat practices” many afternoons and spend a couple hours a day treadmilling, bracing and grooming the goats. Exercise is very important for meat goats to help them develop muscle, so we use a walker and treadmill to keep them exercised.”
A legendary challenge
Down here in the South, sweltering, humid days give outsiders accustomed to temperate climes a hard time. Even natives get a languid feeling come summer. While outsiders sweat and swoon, goats face a different problem.
“The biggest challenge we face, Ellington said, “is humidity. It creates an environment where worms flourish. You have to stay on top of parasite control. Never let our guard down.”
Willis Farm takes measures to prevent worms: a copper bolus (supplemental copper) and alternating de-wormers and mixing de-wormers.
“We have also used different pasture grazing management strategies to help break the worm cycle,” Ellington said.
Another challenge they face is the muscle factor in breeding does. Goats bred for meat are heavy-muscled and does sometimes experience kidding problems.
“I’ve made several trips to goat ranches in Texas to learn as much as I can on kidding techniques, feed and medicine to keep the does healthy and in breeding shape,” Ellington said.
When raising goats, there’s no shortage of work. It’s demanding but it also provides joy.
“Several things keep us doing it,” Ellington said. “My favorite aspect is seeing my daughter involved in the farm. She can tell you every goat, how it’s bred, who its babies are ... everything. She’s very involved and it’s exciting for my husband and me to watch her grow, learn and take such a big part in the livestock industry.”
Ellington adds that goats have great personalities and are fun pets. “They’re generally very friendly.”
Baby goats provide excitement, too.
“We’re constantly trying to guess how many this mama will have and if they will be bucks or does. Another enjoyment is watching kids show goats. It’s always fun seeing the goats win and the kids’ excitement. My daughter shows the goats that we raise, and we sell goats to children in South Carolina as well as other states. We have a live farm sale every April, and we also sell online at www.showgoats.com.”
Honors have come to Willis Farms.
“We’ve been the South Carolina Producer of the Year the past four years. Our goats have won numerous grand and reserve championships, as well as class winners in national shows.”
Southeast some 106 miles of the Willis Farm, folks at Goat Daddy’s Farm agree. Goats are friendly and they have unique personalities.
Goat Daddy’s Farm
Owners Jason Southers and Josh Slade raise Nigerian dwarf goats on 25 wooded acres in Elgin. Jason and Josh started the farm in 2014. Jonas Verwers, farm manager, has been working there for close to four years. Jason’s sister, Damara, helped get the farm going during its early years. Today, she makes the cheese and is available for other tasks. Josh works from home full time in the Telehealth industry and Jason is the full-time animal servant and farmer.
“Our goal was to create a place where we could continue to rescue animals in need of a home, such as parrots, dogs, pot-belly pigs and others,” Jason said.
He also wanted to replace his income from his day job so he could stay home and care for the "homestead."
“After six years of working eight hours a day at a desk job and coming home to care for the homestead, I finally reached the point where I could replace my income with farm income. Since then, we’ve taken in more rescues and expanded our herd of goats from eight to around 30 that we milk 10 months out of the year.”
Goat Daddy’s grade-A raw goats’ milk offers customers a hard-to-find product and they can see where it’s made, thanks to tours.
“We want people to leave our farm thinking about where their food comes from and how it is represented,” Jason said. “I wish it was a requirement for every farm that raises animals to open its doors to the public. Doing this allows us to show that the animals are truly being treated well and living a great life.”
Farming is about overcoming challenges, the weather being one, but other challenges exist, some psychological.
“Our biggest challenge,” said Jason, “has been changing people’s view of goat milk. It’s more widely consumed around the world than cows’ milk and it’s easier to digest and tastes amazing. The Nigerian dwarf goats that make up the majority of our herd have the highest butterfat content of any dairy breed and their milk has a sweet taste.”
He adds that raw milk also contains natural probiotics and is great for gut health. “Animal rescues use our milk to feed orphaned wildlife, from deer to squirrels to kittens, and mothers have raised babies on our herd’s milk.”
A critical time
“January and February are ‘time off’ from milking,” Jason said. “It’s the time of year for construction, cleaning, rebuilding, etc.”
It’s also the time when kidding takes place. “Once babies start being born around the end of February, when we’re back to waking up at 6 a.m. and milking at 4 p.m."
February, Jason says, is his least and most favorite time of the year. “That’s when baby goats start being born. As a veteran, I have had many long nights, but I never remember staying awake for over 24 hours being so hard."
It’s hard and it’s a crucial time. “When the goats go into labor, they can occasionally have difficulties and need a helping hand to ensure their or their babies’ survival. If we know one is close, we move her to the barn and watch for her to begin pushing. It’s often around 2 to 3 a.m. that I have to get dressed and run out to make sure everything goes smoothly, clean the babies, milk the mother and feed the babies.”
After kidding, the mother gets a bucket of feed and takes a nice long nap. “She remains in the barn for three days while she’s milked three times a day and the colostrum fed to the babies. After this, she joins the herd in the woods and begins the daily routine of getting milked every 12 hours. The milking routine goes on for ten months and then she is dried off for two months.
“The babies are bottle fed for eight weeks,” Jason said, “and it’s amazing to watch them grow. Some are retained and the rest are sold to other dairy goat herds or for pets to approved families.”
At Goat Daddy’s, all the goats have names and their own personalities. “The moment the goats are born they come inside the house and live in a pack and play inside my bedroom,” Jason said. “We bottle feed the babies around the clock for their own health as well as to reduce the chances of loss due to the fact that many goats don’t make the best parents.”
The approach works.
“In 2020, we had 63 baby goats born,” Jason said, “and were happy all 63 made it to weaning with no losses.”
Ill-fated 2020 was going to be the first year that Goat Daddy’s goats entered the show ring.
“We felt we had some goats born on our farm that were good enough to compete in the show ring. Unfortunately, because of COVID-19, we weren’t able to go. Hopefully, 2021 will be the first year we’re able to take our goats to the ring.”
Goat Daddy’s began with a dream: creating a farm where people could see and learn about a wide variety of animals and gain knowledge of life on a working farm. Goat Daddy’s Farm seeks to provide an illustration of sustainability and humane practices. Willis Family Farm began with a desire to teach family values and a work ethic.
Two farms with varying missions but similar results — giving South Carolinians healthy alternatives. And never forget, goats are just fun.
Mankind’s 9,000-year history with goats says a lot. If you’ve never tried goat meat, cheese and milk, give it a go. Drink some goat milk. Try some chévre with sauvignon blanc. Fire up the grill and try some goat barbecue. You’ll find that it’s good, not baaaaaaad at all.
Tom Poland is the author of 12 books and more than 1,000 magazine features. A Southern writer, his work has appeared in magazines throughout the South. South Carolina Farmer is a publication of the South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation.