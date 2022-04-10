Maggie Justice awarded cattlemen’s scholarship

Justice is pursuing her Ph.D. in Animal Sciences at Auburn University. She was one of 60 scholarship recipients awarded over $80,000 in scholarship by the Alabama Cattlemen’s Foundation (ACF). The ACF serves to engage in educational and scientific activities to improve the beef cattle industry in Alabama and educate youth on the importance of beef cattle in Alabama. It provides the opportunity to make tax deductible donations for the educational work of the foundation and is largely funded by the sale of the “Cowboy Tag” vanity license plate.