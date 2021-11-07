Intelligent irrigation system: Increases profits, protects environment

A team of Clemson University researchers is working to show how Intelligent Water and Nutrient Placement (IWNP) can help farmers increase profits while minimizing effects of agricultural practices on the environment.

The team, led by Jose Payero, an irrigation specialist housed at the Edisto Research and Education Center (REC) in Blackville, received a $453,405 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA) to develop technologies farmers can use to manage nutrients and water applied to crops through overhead irrigation systems.

“IWNP uses smart sensing and model-based decision support systems that can be readily adopted by farmers on both small and large scales,” said Payero, who leads the Irrigation Research/Cooperative Extension Service program for Clemson. “This advanced technology will make it much easier and cost-effective for farmers to apply irrigation water and nutrients — like nitrogen fertilizer — where, when and in the amount needed to meet crop requirements.”