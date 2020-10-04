How much water is enough? Researchers develop technologies to improve agricultural efficiency

Joe Oswald is a fourth-generation farmer at JCO Farms in Allendale County. His family farm is participating in the study. They grow corn, soybeans, cotton, peanuts, oats, rye and sorghum, as well as run 150 head of Angus cattle. Oswald has been learning about the importance of irrigation since high school when he worked with irrigation specialist Hamid Farahani at the Edisto REC.

“I believe each growing season for each farmer is different and knowing when to irrigate is critical for producing high-yielding crops,” said Oswald, who graduated from Clemson in 2013 in agricultural mechanization and business. “This year, we have received timely rains that have kept us from running irrigation as much during the hottest months. But, when this area is dry for weeks at a time, it is hard to keep the soil moisture levels in the proper range. I hope this study will show the importance of using soil moisture data to determine irrigation scheduling.”

Research led by Clemson biosystems engineering professor Ahmad Khalilian, shows considerable savings in water and energy can be achieved if sensors are used for irrigation scheduling.