MYRTLE BEACH – Members of Orangeburg County and Calhoun County Farm Bureaus were recently honored at South Carolina Farm Bureau’s 76th annual meeting.
Volunteer leader Landrum Weathers of Orangeburg County was named a South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation 2019 Government Relations All-Star. Weathers was among eight volunteers named 2019 Government Relations All-Stars.
Weathers serves on the Bowman Town Council and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Planning Process Advisory Committee, representing state agricultural interests. His work on the committee is ensuring that the needs of S.C. farmers and all agricultural activities are addressed currently and into the future.
The SCFB Government Relations All-Star awards are given annually as a means of recognizing member volunteers who go above and beyond to advance SCFB’s priority issues in the General Assembly. SCFB Legislator of the Year awards are also given annually recognizing a State Senator and Representative who support family farmers and rural lifestyles in South Carolina through key legislation. This year’s award winners were Sen. Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee, and Rep. Jeff Johnson, R-Horry.
Christle Tindall was recognized as a winner of the 2020 South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation Youth Ambassador Scholarship Contest. The contest was held earlier in the year at the S.C. Department of Agriculture Phillip’s Market Center, where 11 students competed in the contest.
Tindall is a student at Clemson University studying agricultural education, with plans to become an agricultural educator and FFA adviser. She is the daughter of Olin and Jane Tindall of Orangeburg County.
Tindall will receive a college scholarship fund in the amount of $2,000 – plus exposure to state agricultural and government leaders and leadership training opportunities. She will also make selected appearances on behalf of agriculture and Farm Bureau, coordinated by the SCFB Promotion and Education Division.
The contestants were prejudged on their application and an essay expressing their how their leadership abilities will help in sharing the agriculture story. The three highest scoring young men and three highest scoring young women were each invited to make a three-minute oral presentation before a panel of judges. The male and female youths with the best overall scores were named the 2020 SCFB Youth Ambassadors.
The SCFB Youth Ambassador Scholarship Program, sponsored by the S.C. Farm Bureau Women's Leadership Committee, is designed to surface young leaders who can use the advantages of their youth to tell the farm story to audiences who may not otherwise hear it. It also displays to the public that interest in agriculture, as a career, is alive and well.
Jane Myers and Jennifer Wimberly, Orangeburg County Farm Bureau Women's Committee co-chairs, received a special achievement award on behalf of Orangeburg County from SCFB State Women's Leadership Committee Chair Frances Price. Orangeburg County was recognized for having one of the top Farm Bureau women's programs in the state during 2019.
Rosalind Carson, Calhoun County Farm Bureau Women's Committee chair, received a special achievement award on behalf of Calhoun County from SCFB State Women's Leadership Committee Chair Frances Price. Calhoun County was recognized for having one of the top Farm Bureau women's programs in the state during 2019.
Adalyn Westberry won the S.C. Farm Bureau Talent Contest Junior I Division. Westberry is the daughter of Joe and Ashley Reed and Brad and Meghan Westberry of Orangeburg County. Sophie O’Connor of Japser County took first runner-up, while Sophia Herz of Edgefield County was named second runner-up.
Aiden Anderson won the S.C. Farm Bureau Talent Contest Senior I Division. Anderson is the son of Russell and Kristie Anderson of Calhoun County. Adriane Morris of Horry-Loris County Farm Bureau took first runner-up, while Rachel Jordan and McCallie Day of Horry-Loris County Farm Bureau were named second runners-up.
South Carolina Farm Bureau is a grassroots, non-profit organization that celebrates and supports family farmers, locally grown food and our rural lands through legislative advocacy, education and community outreach. The organization, founded in 1944, serves nearly 100,000 member families in 47 chapters. For more information, visit www.scfb.org.
