High-tech indoor farm locating in Anderson

COLUMBIA – Shenandoah Growers Inc., a national leader in commercially advanced indoor agriculture, on Tuesday broke ground on its next indoor "Biofarm," located in Anderson County. The project will create 50 local, well-paying jobs.
With leading unit economics, capital efficiency, market reach and product offerings, Shenandoah Growers is poised to break a long-standing market compromise by delivering 100% USDA certified organic produce that is both affordable and widely accessible.
Shenandoah Growers has long-term strategic partnerships with the nation’s largest food retailers, including relationships of more than 20 years, and products available in approximately 20,000 stores.
Located at 2665 Highway 29 South in Anderson, the 100,000-square-foot Biofarm will grow USDA certified organic herbs and leafy greens.
The new facility is anticipated to be operational by the second quarter of 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Shenandoah Growers, Inc. team should visit the company’s careers webpage.
“Our newest Biofarm will further enable Shenandoah Growers to deliver what consumers in South Carolina and across the Southeast want: delicious organic produce, grown nearby in an environmentally responsible way, without the usual premium price. This farm is part of our broader vision for a transparent, diverse and responsive food system more resilient against climate change and supply chain disruptions," Shenandoah Growers CEO Matt Ryan.
“I’m pleased to welcome Shenandoah Growers Inc. to the Upstate, where they’ll deploy innovative indoor farming techniques to meet consumer demand for fresh locally grown food. South Carolina’s strong agricultural tradition and support for agribusiness make this a great place for Shenandoah Growers, Inc. to expand," Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers said.