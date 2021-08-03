High-tech indoor farm locating in Anderson

COLUMBIA – Shenandoah Growers Inc., a national leader in commercially advanced indoor agriculture, on Tuesday broke ground on its next indoor "Biofarm," located in Anderson County. The project will create 50 local, well-paying jobs.

With leading unit economics, capital efficiency, market reach and product offerings, Shenandoah Growers is poised to break a long-standing market compromise by delivering 100% USDA certified organic produce that is both affordable and widely accessible.

Shenandoah Growers has long-term strategic partnerships with the nation’s largest food retailers, including relationships of more than 20 years, and products available in approximately 20,000 stores.

Located at 2665 Highway 29 South in Anderson, the 100,000-square-foot Biofarm will grow USDA certified organic herbs and leafy greens.

The new facility is anticipated to be operational by the second quarter of 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Shenandoah Growers, Inc. team should visit the company’s careers webpage.