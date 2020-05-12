Hemp firm opening in Hampton County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLUMBIA – Yield Scientific, a subsidiary of GEM Opportunity Zone Fund, today announced plans to establish operations in Hampton County. The company’s more than $30 million investment is projected to create 107 new jobs.

Founded in 2017, Yield Scientific is a hemp growing and processing operation that specializes in clinical-grade product development for the health care industry. Through its brand Victis CBD, the company offers CBD products developed with high quality standards and advanced science.

Located at Southern Carolina Industrial Campus in Early Branch, Yield Scientific’s new facility will enhance the company’s product development and manufacturing capabilities.

The new operations are expected to be online by the first quarter of 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Yield Scientific team should visit yieldsci.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. Hampton County was also awarded a $50,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to assist with costs related to this project.

