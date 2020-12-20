Hemp acreage down in S.C. for 2020

Hemp was grown for the third straight year in Orangeburg County in 2020 and for the first time there was no cap on the number of growers or acres that could be grown of the crop.
Despite the removal of the cap, locally there were very few acres of hemp actually planted in the county, Orangeburg County Clemson Extension Agent Jonathan Croft said.
In Orangeburg County, there were about 19 farmers who grew the crop, according to South Carolina Department of Agriculture data.
There was one farmer in Calhoun County and no farmers in Bamberg County to grow the crop in 2020.
"We won’t know how many actually planted and how many acres they grew until the SCDA releases that information," said Justin Ballew, Clemson Extension horticulture agent.
Statewide in 2020, hemp acreage was to be down, Ballew said.
"The biggest reason for this is growers have had a hard time finding buyers that were willing to take their crop once harvested," he said. "There were somewhere around 260 growers permitted by the SCDA for this season; however, not all of them ended up planting."
"The hemp market was already saturated from the hemp produced last season and folks that grew last season are still trying to find outlets for their crop," Ballew said.
"It is yet to be determined whether growers will be able to make any money this year," Ballew said. "A few will, though if I were to make a guess based on the last two years, most will probably not be happy."
"It is possible COVID-19 made it difficult for growers to find labor or get their input materials in a timely manner," Ballew said. "We should know more once the season is over."
The federal Farm Bill signed into law in 2014 approved the growth of hemp for research purposes in the states that allow it.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster signed the bill into law in May 2018 making it legal for farmers to grow the crop.
State law allowed the issuance of only 20 permits for farmers statewide to grow 20 acres apiece in 2018.
In 2019, 114 farmers across the state grew hemp.
The law defines industrial hemp as any part of the plant with a THC concentration that does not exceed .3% on a dried-weight basis. Anything above that is considered marijuana and is illegal in the state.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.