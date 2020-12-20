Hemp acreage down in S.C. for 2020

Hemp was grown for the third straight year in Orangeburg County in 2020 and for the first time there was no cap on the number of growers or acres that could be grown of the crop.

Despite the removal of the cap, locally there were very few acres of hemp actually planted in the county, Orangeburg County Clemson Extension Agent Jonathan Croft said.

In Orangeburg County, there were about 19 farmers who grew the crop, according to South Carolina Department of Agriculture data.

There was one farmer in Calhoun County and no farmers in Bamberg County to grow the crop in 2020.

"We won’t know how many actually planted and how many acres they grew until the SCDA releases that information," said Justin Ballew, Clemson Extension horticulture agent.

Statewide in 2020, hemp acreage was to be down, Ballew said.

"The biggest reason for this is growers have had a hard time finding buyers that were willing to take their crop once harvested," he said. "There were somewhere around 260 growers permitted by the SCDA for this season; however, not all of them ended up planting."