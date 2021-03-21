Helping Carolina cotton conserve soil is goal

Farmaha agrees.

“As a land-grant institution, it is our responsibility to provide growers with research-based information to help them grow profitable crops,” he said. “Collaborating with researchers from other institutions who have expertise in other areas allows us to expand our efforts and increase our ability to help more producers. It is our intent to rapidly deploy techniques learned from this research throughout grower and consultant communities by directly involving them in testing, outreach and other project activities.”

Research such as this is needed to ensure people have enough food and fiber for the future. A report from the United Nations projects the Earth’s population to reach 9.8 billion people by 2050, an increase of more than 2 billion as compared to the 7.6 billion people on Earth today.

“Knowledge gained from this research will help build a sustainable future for agriculture to help meet the needs of people today and in the future,” Farmaha said.

In addition to this grant, Farmaha also is lead researcher for another study with Cotton Inc. that involves predicting cotton yields in response to nitrogen applications. He also is working on another USDA-NRCS-funded project to evaluate the use of cover crops on cotton nitrogen and potassium fertility, economic profits and soil health.

