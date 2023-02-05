As South Carolina corn and soybean farmers prepare for the 2023 growing season, Clemson Extension specialists have a few tips to help ensure productive and profitable crops.
These suggestions were given to about 220 participants who attended the December 2022 Clemson Cooperative Extension Service Corn and Soybean meeting in Santee. One suggestion is to pay attention to new crop insurance planting date deadlines for soybeans starting in 2023.
Clemson Extension corn and soybean specialist Michael Plumblee told soybean farmers they will be able to get crop insurance coverage starting on April 1 for soybeans in 2023. The date was moved up from the previous dates of April 30 for the coastal plain and April 15 for the Upstate, allowing for coverage on earlier planted soybeans in South Carolina.
“Additionally, the final planting date has been moved back to June 30 from June 25 for full coverage, and the absolute last day to plant and have reduced coverage still remains July 10,” Plumblee said.
These date changes were made possible by working through the Farm Bureau Soybean, Hay and Feed Grain Committee; the Risk Management Agency office in Valdosta, Georgia, as well as the South Carolina Soybean Board and Clemson University.
As for corn, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s unofficial baseline projections forecast farmers are likely to expand plantings for the 2023-24 season while reducing soybeans. Plumblee says farmers should use local hybrid and varietal trial data when making selections for 2023, paying close attention to disease-resistance packages in scenarios where crop rotations may be short. Clemson corn variety test data is available at https://www.clemson.edu/cafls/research/vt/corn.html.
Plumblee also talked about a project he and graduate student Bennett Harrelson are working on related to double-cropping soybeans after corn. The researchers are looking at plant and harvest dates, row spacing and the use of at-plant nitrogen. They also are studying to determine if this double-cropping system leads to issues with increased plant parasitic nematodes.
Deer, insect pests and Bt resistance
Farmers were advised of actions to take to control deer and insect pests.
Using repellents is one way to control deer but can be expensive. Kendall Kirk, a precision agriculture engineer, said installing high fences around crops may be less costly.
Insect pests create additional problems. Entomologists Francis Reay-Jones and Jeremy Greene, together with Clemson IPM Program assistant coordinator Tim Bryant, talked about corn and soybean insects.
Most of the state’s corn acreage is planted in Bt (Bacillus thuringiensis) corn. Resistance issues with corn earworm in Bt corn are leading to resistance issues in Bt cotton. The corn earworm also is known as the bollworm and attacks cotton. Farmers may be dealing with resistance issues for some time, as Reay-Jones said, “We are years away from any new Bt trait in corn and cotton.”
Stink bugs also are a problem. Applying pyrethroids can be effective “but scouting and timely applications are important,” said Bryant, adding South Carolina farmers can get disease and insect management information from the free MyIPM for Row Crops app.
Pyrethroids also are effective in controlling stink bugs and kudzu bugs in soybean, Greene said. Treatment thresholds are one to two stink bugs per sweep for stink bugs and one nymph per sweep for kudzu bugs. Following these guidelines can help reduce the need for multiple sprays.
Pyrethroids are not effective for the soybean looper, which causes problems from mid-August to mid-September. The threshold for soybean loopers is 30% defoliation before mid-bloom and 15% after. This pest is resistant to many insecticides and costs more to control.
Spray drones
Guest speaker Steve Li, associate professor of weed science at Auburn University, talked about using drones to spray row crops.
Interest in using drones in agriculture is high among growers, crop consultants and pesticide applicators.
“Spray drones make it easy for growers with small acreage, slopes or challenging field shapes to make field applications without taking a boom sprayer in the field or contracting a crop duster,” Li said.
The end goal is not to replace current application methods, but to find methods to work spray drones into field management. Drone use in field crop farming is low because the technology is still new. However, Li said interest is high among growers, crop consultants and pesticide applicators. He believes the ease of use will increase the adoption rate of drones.
Other speakers included Dean Hutto, S.C. Soybean Board chairman; Mary Cromley, S.C. Corn and Soybean Association executive director; Ed Wilkins, S.C. Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance; Rick Caldwell, S.C. Farm Bureau; Ashley Carothers, S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, and Alexa Combelic, director of government relations for the American Soybean Association.
A drone demonstration followed the meeting.
Denise Attaway reports for Public Service and Agriculture in the Clemson University College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences.
Barnyward briefs
Irrigation, mulch workshop
Clemson Extension is offering a free Drip Irrigation and Plastic Mulch Application workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Edisto REC, 64 Research Road, Blackville.
Morning session consists of basic discussions about drip irrigation, irrigation cycles and nutrient management. Field demonstrations will take place after lunch. Two Continuing Certification Hours (CCH) will be offered. Lunch will be provided.
For information, contact Rob Last at rlast@clemson.edu or 803-259-7141, or Gilbert Miller at gmllr@clemson.edu, 803-793 6614.
Pre-registration is required. Workshop is limited to first 100 registrants. Register: http://bit.ly/3k7OrcV
Unrealized soybean value
ST. LOUIS — In some instances, two heads are better than one. For a new multi-regional research effort, five organizations put their heads together to achieve full genetic yield potential of the soybean.
A new partnership, the first of its kind in more than 40 years, aims to increase soybean flower and pod retention. This unrealized value could bring $50 per acre or $400 million in economic return for U.S. soybean farmers.
The collaborative focus will test how heat and drought impact flower bud retention. Flower production dictates the final pod number and, ultimately, yield in soybeans.
The Atlantic Soybean Council, Mid-South Soybean Board, North Central Soybean Research Program, Southern Soybean Research Program and United Soybean Board all agree this is a priority issue impacting the entire industry.
“Farmer-leaders across the major soybean regions came together and asked: ‘What roadblocks do we face, and how can we combine research dollars to make the most impact?’” said Suzanne Shirbroun, president of the North Central Soybean Research Program and Iowa farmer. “While we all farm differently across the country, we also share common challenges. Together we can focus on one large-scale research objective to reduce a major deterrent that limits productivity.”
Texas Tech University, in collaboration with Kansas State University, the University of Missouri and the University of Tennessee, will lead the research on this national effort.
