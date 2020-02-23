Grants available to promote specialty crops in S.C.

COLUMBIA – Applications for the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program are available at scspecialtycropblockgrant.com and are due by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 27. Applications must be submitted by email to bdorton@scda.sc.gov.
“The specialty crop industry is vital to the future of South Carolina agriculture,” Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers said. “These grants encourage competition, entrepreneurship and innovation in farming, helping South Carolina farmers support their families and communities.”
The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program is administered by the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service. The program is committed to strengthening the market for specialty crops, which are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture (including honey), and nursery crops (including floriculture).
Applicants should propose projects that provide one or more of the following benefits:
- Enhanced food safety
- Improved capacity of all entities in the specialty crop distribution chain to comply with the requirements of the Food Safety Modernization Act
- Investment in specialty crop research, including research to focus on conservation and environmental outcomes
- Development of new and improved seed varieties and specialty crops
- Enhanced pest and disease control
- Increased child and adult nutrition knowledge and consumption of specialty crops
- Increased efficiency and reduced costs of distribution systems
- Enhanced sustainability
Proposed projects must fall within the criteria as described in the application.
For more information, contact Betsy Dorton at 803-734-2210 or bdorton@scda.sc.gov.