Grants available to promote specialty crops in S.C.

COLUMBIA – Applications for the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program are available at scspecialtycropblockgrant.com and are due by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 27. Applications must be submitted by email to bdorton@scda.sc.gov.

“The specialty crop industry is vital to the future of South Carolina agriculture,” Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers said. “These grants encourage competition, entrepreneurship and innovation in farming, helping South Carolina farmers support their families and communities.”

The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program is administered by the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service. The program is committed to strengthening the market for specialty crops, which are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture (including honey), and nursery crops (including floriculture).

Applicants should propose projects that provide one or more of the following benefits: