Governor's ag school to hold Q&A at SC State

The South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture, the only residential high school in the nation devoted to agricultural education, is partnering with South Carolina State University in Orangeburg to host an informational session on learning opportunities available at the 1,310-acre school located in McCormick County.

“Aggies On The Move” will be held Thursday, Oct. 6, at the John Matthews Auditorium of the SC State 1890 Research & Extension, 810 Goff Ave. in Orangeburg. The program begins at 6:30 p.m., and all middle school and high school-age students and their parents are invited.

The informational session will provide potential Governor’s School for Agriculture students and parents with an overview of the educational programs offered at the John de la Howe campus. Attendees will have a chance to meet with school admissions personnel and student ambassadors to ask questions and discover the specifics about enrollment.

Last year, the Governor’s School for Agriculture and SC State University inked a partnership agreement to share in the mission of growing agricultural education in the Palmetto State. Two recent graduates of the Governor’s School for Agriculture now attend SC State on full scholarships as they get their education and explore career opportunities in South Carolina’s largest industry.

Agriculture has a $46 billion impact on the state’s economy and employs more than 240,000 workers.