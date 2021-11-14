Fusarium wilt in watermelons: Cultivar selection critical for managing disease

Symptoms appear starting three weeks after transplanting. In the early stage, the oldest leaves wilt one after the other, starting at the crown, or all at once on a diseased vine. In the middle stage, one or more vines per plant die and turn brown, while the rest of the plant appears healthy. In the final stage, severely diseased plants are stunted or killed.

To diagnose fusarium wilt in the field, cut the main stem or a main vine near the plant’s crown and look for reddish brown discoloration around the edge of the stem. Discoloration often appears on only one side of the stem. If discoloration is not detected, make a 2-inch cut lengthwise up the stem to expose more vascular tissue. Vascular tissue more than 12 inches away from the crown may not be discolored, even in diseased plants.

Fusarium wilt can be difficult or impractical to manage with fungicides, making it critical to establish a cultural control program. Practices for managing fusarium wilt include growing resistant varieties, delaying transplanting until soil is warm (81°F), grafting plants onto a resistant rootstock, applying fungicides and growing cover crops. Combining as many of these practices as possible provides the best results, Keinath said.

South Carolina watermelons