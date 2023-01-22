Full agenda for peanut meeting in Santee Jan. 26

Sustainability, climate-smart crops, variety and quality evaluation, harvest tips and more are on the agenda for the 43rd South Carolina Peanut Growers meeting.

The meeting is slated for Jan. 26, at the Santee Conference Center, 1737 Bass Drive, Santee. Registration is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. The meeting opens with a welcome from Richard Rentz, chairman of the South Carolina Peanut Board, at 9:40 a.m.

The morning session includes a peanut market update from Dell Cotton, manager of the Peanut Growers Cooperative Marketing Association, and a peanut variety and quality evaluation by Maria Balota, an Extension specialist from Virginia Tech University. David Jordan, professor of crop science and Extension specialist from North Carolina State University will talk about research results from North Carolina. Warren White and Josey Peele of Amadas Industries will discuss principles of peanut harvest. Kendall Kirk, Clemson precision agriculture engineer, will give an update on precision agriculture in peanut research.

The morning session ends with an update from South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers.

Following lunch, Eric Coronel, sustainability director for the American Peanut Council, will talk about peanut sustainability in the United States. Richard Owen, president and chief executive officer of the American Peanut Council will give updates from the American Peanut Council and the American Peanut Research and Education Society.

Bob Parker, president and chief executive officer of the National Peanut Board, will give an update from the Board and Nathan Smith, Clemson Extension economist, with give a market outlook for 2023. Dan Anco, Clemson Extension peanut specialist, will talk about how to tell when runner peanuts have reached maturity.

Also during the afternoon session, Anco will provide information about the Clemson University/South Carolina State University Climate-Smart Commodities project. This project provides incentives to South Carolina farmers, enabling them to implement selected climate-smart production practices.

Peanut yield contest awards will be announced during lunch. Prize drawings will be held immediately following lunch before the afternoon session starts. Prizes this year include a $5,000 voucher to be used towards a piece of equipment or parts. Growers must visit the Kelley Manufacturing Company booth for entry and be certified as a peanut grower with a Farm Service Agency farm number.

Grand prize from Amadas is the use of a new 4-row or 6-row Amadas peanut digger/inverter for the 2023 harvest season or $10,000 towards the purchase of a new Amadas self-propelled peanut combine or $5,000 towards the purchase of a new Amadas 4-row or 6-row pull-type peanut combine. To be eligible, growers must be 2022 commercial peanut growers who intend to plant peanuts in 2023. Growers must be present to win.

Continuing education and pesticide credits will be available, as will newly updated copies of the Peanut Money-Maker 2023 Production Guide.

For more information, contact Dan Anco, Clemson Extension peanut specialist at 630-207-4926 (cell) or email, danco@clemson.edu.