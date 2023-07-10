The Farm Service Agency (FSA) in South Carolina is hosting county committee elections informational meetings across the state.

Meetings in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties are upcoming. Bamberg County's meeting was held in late June.

FSA county committees are a critical component of the day-to-day operations of FSA and allow grassroots input and local administration of federal farm programs.

Farmers and ranchers who are elected to serve on FSA county committees apply their judgment and knowledge to help with the decisions necessary to administer FSA programs in their counties, ensuring the needs of local producers are met. FSA county committees operate within official federal regulations and provide local input on:

Income safety-net loans and payments, including setting county average yields for commodities.

Conservation programs.

Incentive, indemnity, and disaster payments for some commodities.

Emergency programs.

Payment eligibility.

Nominations for county committee members began on June 15 and must be received by Aug. 1.

Elections will occur in certain Local Administrative Areas (LAA) for members. LAAs are elective areas for FSA committees in a single county or multi-county jurisdiction. This may include LAAs that are focused on an urban or suburban area.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) encourages all eligible producers with farming or ranching operations to vote or hold office as county committee members, including new and beginning, veteran, women, and minority producers.

County meetings are:

Calhoun/Richland: July 11, at 10 a.m., Calhoun Service Center, 904 F. R. Huff Dr., St. Matthews, SC 29135. For more information, call 803-874-3379.

Orangeburg: July 19, from 5 to 6 p.m.. Orangeburg Service Center, 1550 Henley St., Orangeburg, SC 29115. For more information, call 803-534-2409.

Corn field day July 27

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service will hold a corn field day at the Edisto Research and Education Center on Thursday, July 27.

The field day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Lunch will be provided at the conclusion of the event.

The Edisto REC is located at 64 Research Road in Blackville.

Topics will include:

Fungicides for foliar diseases

Nematode management

Agronomics

Weed/insect management

Economics

Fertility

Pesticide and certified crop advisor credits will be available.

For more information contact: Dr. Michael Plumblee at 803-284-3343 or email mplumbl@clemson.edu