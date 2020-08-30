Fruit flies help a graduate student spread her wings

As a graduate student at the Clemson Center for Human Genetics, I have been able to foster research and outreach collaborations with the Greenwood Genetic Center. The GGC’s Division of Education offers excellent genetics education activities directly to seventh- through 12th-grade students across South Carolina. I have traveled with their mobile labs, partnered with GGC education instructors to create fruit fly activities for students and worked with local science teachers to help bring genetics into their classrooms. I am so grateful to have the opportunity to teach genetics to students across multiple backgrounds, ages and geographic locations.

Each summer, the GGC education department offers the Junior Genetics Scholars Camp to high school students. Participants are introduced to GGC faculty and staff and are exposed to real-world laboratory activities, including some that involve fruit flies. If there’s one thing I’ve learned in my time teaching about fruit flies, it is that I never know how a student will react to seeing a fruit fly in a laboratory environment. Perhaps the students’ reactions stem from the contradiction between a sterile space and a “gross” insect, or perhaps the idea of studying an insect is as ludicrous for the students as it was initially for my family. Either way, many students are overcome by curiosity and excitement, and they often ask me humorous questions. Due to its frequency, a question about what I name my fruit flies (no, I don’t name my flies) no longer startles me. However, I’m still surprised by questions about fruit fly dreams, the biggest fruit fly ever, and if a fruit fly can swim. Students’ excitement about fruit flies also manifests into rapid shouting, where the students provide me updates about the movement of individual flies like sports commentators describing the action on the field. And although some students remain quiet throughout the activity, it is rare that I do not see a smile on their faces as they leave the classroom.