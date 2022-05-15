From FFA to law school: Ag scholar finds focus at SC State

In high school, Jaevien Akinmola found an appetite for working in agriculture through Future Farmers of America in Manning.

Today, Akinmola is a U.S. Department of Agriculture/1890 National Scholar having recently graduated from South Carolina State University with a degree in agribusiness. He intends to continue his education in graduate school and eventually law school with hopes of practicing agricultural law.

But his vision was not always so clear. He initially considered joining the military after high school or entering a more generalized major in college. But his FFA mentor, Michael Haynes, helped him find focus.

“He helped me broaden my horizons for what I wanted to be involved in after high school,” Akinmola said. “He helped me realize that if I take the same passion I have toward agriculture and FFA, as well as the business side of things, they could fit together.

“It opened my eyes to SC State’s agribusiness program,” he said.

Akinmola has one foot in the SC State College of Business and Information Sciences and the other in the College of Agriculture and Family & Consumer Sciences (CAFCS).

Formed in 2021, CAFCS is a collaboration between the SC State Academic Affairs division and SC 1890 Research & Extension to bolster agricultural education in South Carolina. While SC State has continued to offer agriculture-related programs, it had been 50 years since the university had a school of agriculture.

The first cohort of students under the new college crossed the stage May 6 at spring commencement in Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

“The College of Agriculture, Family and Consumer Sciences is pleased to present our inaugural graduating class of 2022 of 22 students,” said Dr. William Whitaker, the college’s acting dean. “We are excited for the future of these bright scholars who are committed to continuing the legacy of advancing agriculture which established with the founding of SCSU.

“The CAFCS is dedicated to providing a nurturing and innovative environment for our developing leaders in their respective fields and in our community,” Whitaker said.

Because the agribusiness program is still in transition between the two colleges, Akinmola will graduate with the College of Business. He is grateful to leaders in both colleges and 1890 Research & Extension for shaping his education.

Dr. William Whitaker is acting dean of SC State’s College of Agriculture, Family and Consumer Sciences.

“I can say I’m grateful for the opportunities not only through the agriculture side of things, but also to the College of Business,” Akinmola said. “They helped me grow a lot because they pushed me forward for the networking piece of what I want to do. I’m also grateful to 1890 because they built me up in the same sense.

“Working with 1890 Research & Extension has been phenomenal. They provided opportunities coming out of high school I just did not think I would have,” he said.

Akinmola's experiences at SC State have included visiting auction houses to see firsthand how livestock are sold and traded; retreats and demonstrations at the 1890 Research & Extension’s Camp Harry E. Daniels in Elloree, South Carolina; and attending a USDA Future Leaders in Agriculture program in Washington, D.C.

“It helped me realize just how big policy is in ag, not just in agribusiness,” he said of the experience in Washington. “It’s been an enabling experience – to get actual experience in my field.”

He also completed a virtual internship last summer with the National Agricultural Law Center in Arkansas while continuing to study at home in Manning.

“That was a big part of my preparation for law school,” he said “They were big on making sure I knew at least five areas of agricultural law I want to focus on. It was a big help in getting me in the right direction as I’m applying (to graduate and law schools), so I’ll know what I want to do.”

Although he has his eyes on furthering his education, the magnitude of being a part of the formation of the College of Agriculture and Family & Consumer Sciences is not lost on him.

“This is kind of a flagship, trademark feeling for me,” he said of graduating. “I got to be one of the first people to jump in officially as part of the ag program. This really is the icing on the cake, especially since it’s been so long since we’ve had an ag program.”

