First food summit: 'Safe. Secure. Sustainable.'

CLEMSON — Sonoco FRESH, a Clemson University initiative, will host its first Food, Packaging & Sustainability Summit on campus Feb. 25-26, 2021.

In preparation for the summit, the FRESH initiative will be holding sneak peek webinars in September 2020.

With the theme of “Safe. Secure. Sustainable.,” the summit offers a unique opportunity to stimulate high-impact discussions on how the issues associated with each part of the food value chain can be used as opportunities to drive business and benefit society. As attendees, industry and academic experts will participate in presentations, panels and roundtables to foster knowledge growth and solutions. Registration for the summit will open in late summer 2020.

The summit will feature opening remarks by Kyle Tanger, U.S. environmental sustainability and climate change leader, and Josh Mellinger, fresh food supply chain leader for Deloitte Consulting LLP. Tanger is the leader of the U.S. Environmental Sustainability Consulting practice at Deloitte Consulting LLP. Mellinger’s extensive experience focuses on sustainable supply chain, fresh food operations and food waste reduction services.