Field days in Sept. at Edisto REC

A peanut field day is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 9 at the Edisto Research and Education Center in Blackville.

The EREC is located at 64 Research Road.

Registration will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The field tour will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Lunch will follow.

The tour will include:

New and current varieties – Dan Anco

Precision agriculture in peanuts, and measuring research yield data – Kendall Kirk

Disease management, Return of Tomato Spotted Wilt? – Dan Anco

Clethodim control options for Texas Panicum in peanut, and volunteer peanut control options – Mike Marshall

Gypsum needs for peanut production – Bhupinder Farmaha

2022 peanut market update – Nathan Smith.

Pesticide Credits and Continuing Education Units (CCA) will be available.

Questions may be directed to Dan Anco at 630-207-4926 or danco@clemson.edu

Agronomic, Vegetable Field Day

An agronomic and vegetable field day is scheduled Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Edisto Research and Education Center in Blackville. The EREC is located at 64 Research Road.

Registration is from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The field day program will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with lunch to follow.

The agronomic field tour will include:

Fungicides for foliar diseases

Nematode management in cotton and soybeans

Double crop soybean after corn

Weed update in cotton and soybeans

Grain sorghum and management

Fertility in row crops

Irrigation management

nsect management in cotton and soybeans

The vegetable tour will include:

Pumpkin variety trial -- 40 lines

Pickleworm trapping in pumpkins

Drip irrigated vs. dryland sweet potatoes

Digging and grading sweet potatoes

New sweet potato varieties

For more information, contact Dr. Mike Marshall at 803-522-1415 or email: marsha3@clemson.edu

Pesticide and Certified Crop Advisor Credits will be offered.