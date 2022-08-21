Field days in Sept. at Edisto REC

A peanut field day is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 9 at the Edisto Research and Education Center in Blackville.
The EREC is located at 64 Research Road.
Registration will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
The field tour will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Lunch will follow.
The tour will include:
- New and current varieties – Dan Anco
- Precision agriculture in peanuts, and measuring research yield data – Kendall Kirk
- Disease management, Return of Tomato Spotted Wilt? – Dan Anco
- Clethodim control options for Texas Panicum in peanut, and volunteer peanut control options – Mike Marshall
- Gypsum needs for peanut production – Bhupinder Farmaha
- 2022 peanut market update – Nathan Smith.
Pesticide Credits and Continuing Education Units (CCA) will be available.
Questions may be directed to Dan Anco at 630-207-4926 or danco@clemson.edu
Agronomic, Vegetable Field Day
An agronomic and vegetable field day is scheduled Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Edisto Research and Education Center in Blackville. The EREC is located at 64 Research Road.
Registration is from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
The field day program will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with lunch to follow.
The agronomic field tour will include:
- Fungicides for foliar diseases
- Nematode management in cotton and soybeans
- Double crop soybean after corn
- Weed update in cotton and soybeans
- Grain sorghum and management
- Fertility in row crops
- Irrigation management
- nsect management in cotton and soybeans
The vegetable tour will include:
- Pumpkin variety trial -- 40 lines
- Pickleworm trapping in pumpkins
- Drip irrigated vs. dryland sweet potatoes
- Digging and grading sweet potatoes
- New sweet potato varieties
For more information, contact Dr. Mike Marshall at 803-522-1415 or email: marsha3@clemson.edu
Pesticide and Certified Crop Advisor Credits will be offered.