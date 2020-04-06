Federal relief bill offers help for S.C. ag

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA – Last week, Congress and President Trump approved a new bipartisan aid package to address the expanding COVID-19 pandemic. The total relief package includes roughly $2 trillion to bolster the U.S. economy as we fight the devastating spread of COVID-19 — and offers critical aid to the agriculture industry.

The bill includes:

• $9.5 billion in emergency funding to the USDA to support agriculture industries impacted by COVID-19, including fruit and vegetable producers, livestock producers, and producers focused on local food systems.

• $350 billion for a new Small Business Paycheck Protection Program that could provide eight weeks of cash-flow assistance through 100 percent federally guaranteed loans to small employers who maintain their payroll during this emergency.

• $14 billion for USDA’s Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) for possible Market Facilitation Payments and produce purchases.

• $562 million for the Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, allowing small businesses to cover expenses such as paid sick leave for employees directly affected by COVID-19.

• $300 million in Department of Commerce aid to the fishing and aquaculture industries.