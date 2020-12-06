Farmers can prepare for more produce safety inspections in 2021

COLUMBIA — South Carolina farmers should prepare for training and on-farm inspections as more small farms become subject to the Produce Safety Rule.

The Produce Safety Rule is part of the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act passed in 2011. It sets federal regulatory standards for the production, harvest and handling of fruits and vegetables in an effort to prevent microbial contamination and reduce food-borne illnesses associated with fresh produce.

Produce Safety Rule compliance has been phased in over several years. In 2021, all farm size categories will be subject to routine Produce Safety Rule inspections and training requirements. This includes farms with covered produce sales in the following ranges: Large Farms ($500,000+), Small Farms ($250,000-$500,000) and, for the first time, Very Small Farms ($25,000-$250,000).

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture has scheduled all six trainings it intends to hold in 2021, with the first two held online (Jan. 27-28 and Feb. 18-19) and subsequent trainings held in Columbia (April 28 and Nov. 16), Greenville (July 13) and Charleston (Sept. 29).